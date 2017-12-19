Já aconteceu de você viajar com a família e ter aquela “discussão” por ter gostos diferentes ou ter que aguentar a(s) música(s) durante a viagem?! Então, fiz uma playlist de sugestão de músicas de viagens que pode agradá-los. Confere aí!
• Steppenwolf – Born to be Wild
• Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama
• Sublime – Santeria
• Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing
• Dire Straits – Walk Of Life
• Dire Straits – So Far Away
• Creedence Clearwater Revival – Lookin’ Out My Back Door
• The Animals – House Of The Rising Sun
• P!nk – Try
• P!nk – Sober
• The Strokes – You Only Live Once
• Coldplay – Viva La Vida
• Coldplay – A Sky Full Of Stars
• Coldplay – Clocks
• Coldplay – The Scientist
• Guns N’ Roses – Patience
• Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine
• Guns N’ Roses – Paradise City
• Maroon 5 – Sugar
• Red Hot Chili Peppers – Scar Tissue
• Red Hot Chili Peppers – Snow
• Red Hot Chili Peppers – Stadium Arcadium
• Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – Échame La Culpa
• Maluma ft. Nego do Borel – Corazón (Official Video)
• The Rolling Stones – Start Me Up
• Ray Charles – Hit The Road Jack
• B.B. King & Eric Clapton – Riding With The King
• Pearl Jam – Given To Fly
• The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
• Winger – Miles Away
• Eagles – Hotel California
• Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger
DICA!!! Coloque aleatoriamente, hein! 😉
Quer sugerir uma matéria? Mande sua sugestão para: [email protected]