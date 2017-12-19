Já aconteceu de você viajar com a família e ter aquela “discussão” por ter gostos diferentes ou ter que aguentar a(s) música(s) durante a viagem?! Então, fiz uma playlist de sugestão de músicas de viagens que pode agradá-los. Confere aí!

• Steppenwolf – Born to be Wild

• Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama

• Sublime – Santeria

• Dire Straits – Sultans of Swing

• Dire Straits – Walk Of Life

• Dire Straits – So Far Away

• Creedence Clearwater Revival – Lookin’ Out My Back Door

• The Animals – House Of The Rising Sun

• P!nk – Try

• P!nk – Sober

• The Strokes – You Only Live Once

• Coldplay – Viva La Vida

• Coldplay – A Sky Full Of Stars

• Coldplay – Clocks

• Coldplay – The Scientist

• Guns N’ Roses – Patience

• Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine

• Guns N’ Roses – Paradise City

• Maroon 5 – Sugar

• Red Hot Chili Peppers – Scar Tissue

• Red Hot Chili Peppers – Snow

• Red Hot Chili Peppers – Stadium Arcadium

• Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – Échame La Culpa

• Maluma ft. Nego do Borel – Corazón (Official Video)

• The Rolling Stones – Start Me Up

• Ray Charles – Hit The Road Jack

• B.B. King & Eric Clapton – Riding With The King

• Pearl Jam – Given To Fly

• The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

• Winger – Miles Away

• Eagles – Hotel California

• Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger

DICA!!! Coloque aleatoriamente, hein! 😉

